Spider-Man meets Iron Man in upcoming film

"Homecoming" is the latest installment in the Spider-Man franchise and the first to be set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the film, the hero is back to his normal life after various fights with the likes of The Black Panther as well as Avengers Iron Man and Thor.

British actor Tom Holland returns as Spider-Man, also known as Peter Parker. The latest installment explores what it's like to be a normal teenager who is also a super hero.

It will hit screens around the world including Vietnam on July 7.