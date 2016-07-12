VnExpress International
Salty community: where scorching sunlight is a gift

By Vy An   July 12, 2016 | 12:48 pm GMT+7

The sea and the sun have given locals a job to live on from that white stuff in the sea.

Located right by the sea, Van Ly Village in the northern Nam Dinh Province is not only known for its pristine beach; it's also the largest salt producer in the province. For generations, locals have lived on the salt. Sunlight and sea water are all they need to get the job done.

If you plan to visit the beach at Quat Lam or Xuong Dien, do not forget to pass by the village and spend a day as a salt famer.

salty-community-where-scorching-sunlight-is-a-gift

Locals work under the sun.
salty-community-where-scorching-sunlight-is-a-gift-1

Digging drains to carry water to the field.
salty-community-where-scorching-sunlight-is-a-gift-2

A farmer waters the field.
salty-community-where-scorching-sunlight-is-a-gift-3

Salt in production
salty-community-where-scorching-sunlight-is-a-gift-4

As saltwater evaporates, the crystals emerge.
salty-community-where-scorching-sunlight-is-a-gift-5

Sunlight is a must. The job would be impossible without it.
salty-community-where-scorching-sunlight-is-a-gift-6
 
salty-community-where-scorching-sunlight-is-a-gift-7

Life is hard for farmers here as the money they earn is only enough to make ends meet.
salty-community-where-scorching-sunlight-is-a-gift-8

Locals use simple tools to make salt. 
salty-community-where-scorching-sunlight-is-a-gift-9
 

Photos by VnExpress/Tran Tien Thanh

