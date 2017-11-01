Saigon specters: The haunted backpacker street

|
Bui Vien was transformed into a Halloween party on Tuesday night, squeezing out motorbikes which are officially only banned on weekend nights. Rising demand pushed parking fees in the area up several times to VND40,000 ($1.76).
|
There wasn't even enough space to put a mask on.
|
People enjoyed the party atmosphere with or without makeup.
|
A foreign tourist poses with local pirates and Batman.
|
Makeup artists were available on site for VND30,000-50,000 ($1.32-2.20) a person.
|
This guy turned himself into a ghost bride.
|
Quick disguise with wigs.
|
Chinese zombies and Vietnamese vampires stand together.
|
The makeup is fake, the tired face is real.
|
A flare was set off at midnight to keep the festivities going.
|
“This is the first time I've put on a Halloween costume. It feels so cool,” said this woman (L) who turned herself into the famous Japanese manga character No-Face, a spirit capable of reacting to emotions and ingesting other individuals in order to gain their personality and physical traits.
|
Joker face. Halloween arrived in Vietnam around 10 years ago and has become increasingly popular, possibly even more so than the traditional Mid-Autumn lantern festival just a month ago.