Saigon specters: The haunted backpacker street

By Thanh Nguyen, Quynh Tran, Minh Nhat   November 1, 2017 | 10:37 am GMT+7

Thousands of walking ghosts swept down Bui Vien Street in District 1 as the real party began on Tuesday night.

Bui Vien was transformed into a Halloween party on Tuesday night, squeezing out motorbikes which are officially only banned on weekend nights. Rising demand pushed parking fees in the area up several times to VND40,000 ($1.76).
There wasn't even enough space to put a mask on.
People enjoyed the party atmosphere with or without makeup.
A foreign tourist poses with local pirates and Batman.
Makeup artists were available on site for VND30,000-50,000 ($1.32-2.20) a person.
This guy turned himself into a ghost bride.
Quick disguise with wigs.
Chinese zombies and Vietnamese vampires stand together.
The makeup is fake, the tired face is real.
A flare was set off at midnight to keep the festivities going.
“This is the first time I've put on a Halloween costume. It feels so cool,” said this woman (L) who turned herself into the famous Japanese manga character No-Face, a spirit capable of reacting to emotions and ingesting other individuals in order to gain their personality and physical traits.
Joker face. Halloween arrived in Vietnam around 10 years ago and has become increasingly popular, possibly even more so than the traditional Mid-Autumn lantern festival just a month ago.
Tags: Vietnam Saigon Halloween culture costumes festivals
 
