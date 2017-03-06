VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Saigon River temple floats in 300 years of history

By Quynh Tran   March 6, 2017 | 03:40 pm GMT+7

Phu Chau Temple is a rare shining exception in the middle of Saigon's concrete jungle.

Phu Chau Mieu Noi, literally meaning “Floating Pearl Temple", is neatly situated on its own island on a branch of the Saigon River, covering around 2,500 square meters (0.6 acre).

While no one can claim that there's any shortage of temples in Ho Chi Minh City, there are few notable examples that stick out from the pack.

Built over 300 years ago, the temple is adorned with elaborate mosaic designs. Those wishing to visit the temple will have to travel by boat, but a round trip costs only VND10,000 (0.44 cents).

It is rumored to have originally been a tiny shrine for sailors to pray for peace and good fortune before setting sail.

It was not until 1989 that local people’s efforts to renovate Phu Chau Temple began. The temple, dating back to the 18th century, had been left to fall into disrepair over a period of 15 years.

“When I was small, I often followed my mother to the temple,” said Le Thi Thanh Tu, 52-year-old local resident, “Now I come here a few times a year to burn incense and release birds, praying for peace.”

Phuc Chau Temple is recognized as one of the most unique architectural works in the southern city.

While some pagodas also stand out for their architecture, the temple has more to it thanks to its unique location.

Have a peek at the temple and its surroundings below.

saigon-river-temple-floats-in-300-years-of-history

saigon-river-temple-floats-in-300-years-of-history-1

saigon-river-temple-floats-in-300-years-of-history-2

saigon-river-temple-floats-in-300-years-of-history-3

saigon-river-temple-floats-in-300-years-of-history-4

saigon-river-temple-floats-in-300-years-of-history-5

saigon-river-temple-floats-in-300-years-of-history-6

saigon-river-temple-floats-in-300-years-of-history-7

saigon-river-temple-floats-in-300-years-of-history-8

saigon-river-temple-floats-in-300-years-of-history-9

saigon-river-temple-floats-in-300-years-of-history-10

Related news:

Massive fire tears through centuries-old pagoda in Hanoi

Arts and scrap: A pagoda in Da Lat

Tags: Phu Chau Mieu Noi floating temple Saigon
 
Read more
To this Saigon artist, 'technology' is not just for nerds

To this Saigon artist, 'technology' is not just for nerds

The long-lost ‘Mickey Mouse in Vietnam’ film Disney didn't want you to see

The long-lost ‘Mickey Mouse in Vietnam’ film Disney didn't want you to see

Vietnam withdraws five war era songs pending review

Vietnam withdraws five war era songs pending review

Hanoi artist debuts lacquer paintings of once-banned tradition

Hanoi artist debuts lacquer paintings of once-banned tradition

Young Vietnamese filmmakers selected for Cannes Atelier line-up

Young Vietnamese filmmakers selected for Cannes Atelier line-up

Critics praise filmed-in-Vietnam Kong movie for going back to the jungle

Critics praise filmed-in-Vietnam Kong movie for going back to the jungle

The Hanoi man who speaks for Goddesses

The Hanoi man who speaks for Goddesses

Playing with fire: exorcising demons in Vietnam

Playing with fire: exorcising demons in Vietnam

 
go to top