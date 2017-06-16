VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Saigon plans more book streets to promote reading culture

By VnExpress   June 16, 2017 | 04:40 pm GMT+7
Saigon plans more book streets to promote reading culture
Readers in one of the stores on the book street of Nguyen Van Binh in downtown Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Thanh Nguyen

The current book street in the city downtown has turned out to be a big hit among locals and tourists.

Ho Chi Minh City is planning to open a few more book streets after the first one in the downtown area turned out to be a much bigger success than expected.

One single book street for a big city is not enough, the municipal culture department said in a report on the government website. The plan is to give every two to three districts their own book street.

The first was opened on Nguyen Van Binh in January last year. It has since become a new attraction in a tourist precinct that also includes the historic Central Post Office and the Notre Dame Cathedral.

Data from the Vietnam Publishers Association showed that the street pulls in 5,000-6,000 visitors per day on weekdays. The number usually doubles during the weekend.

In the first three months of 2017, 20 publishers on the street reported total sales of VND11 billion ($485,000). It took them six months to reach that figure last year.

Following the success story of Saigon, Hanoi opened its first book street in early May.

Publishers in Vietnam are doing everything they can to keep the reading culture alive in the age of digital content.

Le Hoang, vice chairman of Vietnam Publishers Association told local media last year that Vietnamese people only read one book and spends only $2 on books a year compared to $10 in China and $200 in many developed countries.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Saigon book street
 
Read more
Vietnamese ‘Glee’? Cheers and jeers as remake of hit TV show announced

Vietnamese ‘Glee’? Cheers and jeers as remake of hit TV show announced

Italian team crowned kings at intn'l fireworks festival in Vietnam

Italian team crowned kings at intn'l fireworks festival in Vietnam

Pop star Ariana Grande to bring her 'Dangerous Woman' world tour to Saigon

Pop star Ariana Grande to bring her 'Dangerous Woman' world tour to Saigon

Behind the scenes of Vietnam's circus show 'My Village'

Behind the scenes of Vietnam's circus show 'My Village'

Forgery claims throw dark shadow over the global rise of Vietnamese art

Forgery claims throw dark shadow over the global rise of Vietnamese art

In this Vietnamese tribe, a coffin is a gift most treasured

In this Vietnamese tribe, a coffin is a gift most treasured

Taylor Swift returns to streaming as rival Katy Perry releases album

Taylor Swift returns to streaming as rival Katy Perry releases album

'Color Me Gone': Vietnam, as a dark fairy tale

'Color Me Gone': Vietnam, as a dark fairy tale

 
go to top