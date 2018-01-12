Saigon as you've never seen it before through the eyes of photography lovers

|
An industrialized Saigon. Photo by Thai Ton Hao.
Saigon by night. This photo was one of 3,300 entries taken by over 200 snappers submitted to the “2Saigon” photo contest that ended last month. Photo by Nguyen Xuan Trang
Heavy traffic is an everyday story in Saigon, as seen in this photo. Photo by Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thao.
A quiet, peaceful corner of Saigon. Photo by Phan Tuan Long.
An umbrella dance performed by elderly women on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, a famous rendezvous point in Saigon. Photo by Luu Su Doan.
A dragon boat race, a long-standing tradition in southern Vietnam, on Thi Nghe Canal during Tet, the most important holiday in Vietnam. Photo by Kieu Anh Dung.
A cai luong (traditional southern opera) show in Saigon. Photo by Huynh My Thuan.
Saigonese turn on their cellphone cameras to celebrate the New Year of 2018. Photo by Tran Nhu Quynh.