VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Saigon as you've never seen it before through the eyes of photography lovers

By Di Vy   January 12, 2018 | 08:32 am GMT+7

A photo contest has revealed contrasting shades of Saigon - boisterous and peaceful, old and new - at the same time.

An industrialized Saigon. Photo by Thai Ton Hao.

An industrialized Saigon. Photo by Thai Ton Hao.
Saigon by night. This photo one of 3,300 entries by over 200 authors which were submitted for the 2Saigon photo contest that ended last month. Photo by Nguyen Xuan Trang

Saigon by night. This photo was one of 3,300 entries taken by over 200 snappers submitted to the “2Saigon” photo contest that ended last month. Photo by Nguyen Xuan Trang
Traffic jam is an everyday story of Saigon, as seen in this photo. Photo by Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thao.

Heavy traffic is an everyday story in Saigon, as seen in this photo. Photo by Nguyen Thi Ngoc Thao.
A quiet, peaceful corner of Saigon. Photo by Phan Tuan Long.

A quiet, peaceful corner of Saigon. Photo by Phan Tuan Long.
An umbrella dance by elderly women on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, a famous rendezvous in the city. Photo by Luu Su Doan.

An umbrella dance performed by elderly women on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street, a famous rendezvous point in Saigon. Photo by Luu Su Doan.
A dragon boat race, a long-standing tradition of Vietnamese southerners, on Thi Nghe Canal on Tet, the most important holiday occasion of Vietnamese people, in February 2017. Photo by Kieu Anh Dung.

A dragon boat race, a long-standing tradition in southern Vietnam, on Thi Nghe Canal during Tet, the most important holiday in Vietnam. Photo by Kieu Anh Dung.
A cai luong, Vietnamese traditional southern opera, show in Saigon. Photo by Huynh My Thuan.

A cai luong (traditional southern opera) show in Saigon. Photo by Huynh My Thuan.
Saigonese turn on their cellphone camera to celebrate the New Year of 2018. Photo by Tran Nhu Quynh.

Saigonese turn on their cellphone cameras to celebrate the New Year of 2018. Photo by Tran Nhu Quynh.
Related News:
Tags: Saigon photo
 
Read more
Hanoi to simplify spring festivals to end chaos, violence

Hanoi to simplify spring festivals to end chaos, violence

Melting pot: Hanoi smithies transform discarded cans into cookware

Melting pot: Hanoi smithies transform discarded cans into cookware

The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dies aged 46

The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dies aged 46

Famed fashion photographer Mario Testino accused of sexual harassment

Famed fashion photographer Mario Testino accused of sexual harassment

'Three Billboards' wins big as Golden Globes power through sex scandal

'Three Billboards' wins big as Golden Globes power through sex scandal

French star singer France Gall dies aged 70

French star singer France Gall dies aged 70

'Blackout' on Globes red carpet for harassment victims

'Blackout' on Globes red carpet for harassment victims

Expect lots of smiles in Vietnam, one of world's happiest countries

Expect lots of smiles in Vietnam, one of world's happiest countries

 
go to top