Robber brought to justice thanks to a …selfie

On May 19, Vu Thi Thu Ha, a tourist from Hanoi, was riding around Hoi An’s Old Town when her handbag was snatched by someone on a passing motorbike.

The tourist lost VND6.3 million in cash, an Iphone 6 and some other valuable possessions in the handbag.She reported the robbery to the police, but nearly one week laterthere were still no clues.

On May 20, bag-snatcher Nguyen Cong Tin went to a party where he turned the stolen Iphone on for the first time to take some photos.

One of the photos contained the image of a pair of chopsticks that had the name of the restaurant on them.The owner had installed Icloud on the phone that automatically updates and transfers the latest photos and documents from her phone to her laptop.

The photo that helps police finds the robber.

As soon as Tin took the photos, they were sent to her laptop, and police were able to arrest him at the restaurant.

Police suspect Tin has been involved in other robberies.Tin is the third thief to be arrested in Hoi An in the last two weeks.In 2015, there were 34 robberies reported in Hoi An, 20 of which were solved with a high number of juvenile offenders.