Culture & Arts

Rice inspired collection catches the eye

By LY Vo Phu Hung, Van Pham   April 26, 2016 | 06:17 pm GMT+7

Inspired by the wet-paddy rice civilization that is an intrinsic part of Vietnam’s history, well established designer Cong Tri fabricated this collection of meticulously sequined and studded dresses from the legendary silk My A, a fabric that comes in only one color, black.

Cong Tri was chosen to open Vietnams International Fashion Week (VIFW) on April 23, 2016 in Saigon.

Tri showcased his ‘Rice’ collection at Vietnam's International Fashion Week after returning from Tokyo in March.

Models took to the runway to new age music wrapped in dresses that evoked images of ripe paddy fields.
The vision of a yellow rise paddy bringing joy and prosperity were recreated through delicate strands.
In ‘Rice’, Cong Tri used the legendary Vietnamese silk My A, available only in jet black. The fabric, once known by all but only afforded by a few, is famous for its coolness in the summer and warmth in the winter. 
The designer turned away from dresses with wide-leg trousers, culottes and ‘ba ba’ shirts. The traditional forms and fabric reminded the audience of Vietnamese women from bygone eras.
Patterns were strictly followed. The palette comprised of mostly black, white, yellow and red.
The collection also marked the first collaboration of a Vietnamese designer with a stylist, Hoang Ku. Hoang Ku brought a new take to the collection with transparent futuristic accessories.
Designer Cong Tri (white suit)

Photo by Ly Vo Phu Hung

Tags: VIFW Cong Tri Rice
 
