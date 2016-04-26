Rice inspired collection catches the eye

|
Cong Tri was chosen to open Vietnam’s International Fashion Week (VIFW) on April 23 in Saigon.
Tri showcased his ‘Rice’ collection at Vietnam's International Fashion Week after returning from Tokyo in March.
Models took to the runway to new age music wrapped in dresses that evoked images of ripe paddy fields.
The vision of a yellow rise paddy bringing joy and prosperity were recreated through delicate strands.
In ‘Rice’, Cong Tri used the legendary Vietnamese silk My A, available only in jet black. The fabric, once known by all but only afforded by a few, is famous for its coolness in the summer and warmth in the winter.
The designer turned away from dresses with wide-leg trousers, culottes and ‘ba ba’ shirts. The traditional forms and fabric reminded the audience of Vietnamese women from bygone eras.
Patterns were strictly followed. The palette comprised of mostly black, white, yellow and red.
The collection also marked the first collaboration of a Vietnamese designer with a stylist, Hoang Ku. Hoang Ku brought a new take to the collection with transparent futuristic accessories.
Designer Cong Tri (white suit)
Photo by Ly Vo Phu Hung