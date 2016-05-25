Rare pictures of Hanoi's mysterious Statue of Liberty

|
The Statue of Liberty on top of the Turtle Tower in Hanoi in an undated postcard.
|
The Statue of Liberty in Neyret Square. Photo: Cartacaro.fr
|
Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi. Photo: Flickr
|
The Statue of Liberty sits on top of the Turtle Tower in Hanoi, facing away from Saint Joseph's Cathedral on the right. The photo was taken by Doctor Louis Sadoul in 1890. Photo: chimvie3.free.fr
|
Photo taken from west of Hoan Kiem Lake featured in L'Independance Tonkinoise, special issue, July 1891. Photo by: chimvie3.free.fr
|
A drawing of the Statue of Liberty with Saint Joseph's Cathedral in the background (Liberte sur le Pagodon du Petit - Lac a Hanoi) for La Vie Indochinoise, December 1896. Photo: Internet