Quang Liem at Webster University. Photo by VnExpress.

Quang Liem’s team beat Texas Tech University, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and Columbia University on April 3, winning their fourth consecutive championship.

Quang Liem, as team captain, earned the team 3 out of 8.5 points to win the championship.

After the competition, Quang Liem will join Vietnam’s national chess team to compete at the Asian Chess Team Championships in the United Arab Emirates in the rapid and blitz events.