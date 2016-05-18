VnExpress International
Pret-a-porTea: Sipping tea by the runway

By Pham Van   May 18, 2016 | 06:20 pm GMT+7

Last weekend, a collaboration between emerging brands Chula and Huu la la at the InterContinental Hanoi Westlake resulted in a combination of contemporary fashion and classic afternoon tea.

Having fallen hard for Vietnam, Laura Fontan and Diego Cortizas from Spain set up Chula in 2004, and since then it has become a place for those whose love still resides in traditional clothes but whose eyes wander to new graphic patterns and the meticulous details of contemporary fashion. 

The main fabrics used in Chula's collection are still linen, canvas and silk.

The patterns are the main attraction to the collection.

'Ao dai' is still the fertile land for designers.

Huu la la, on the other hand, has done her best to make the much loved 'ao dai' more of a thing for young fashion lovers through bold disruptions in both the silhouette and details.

Cullote-like ankle high trousers are the prominent in this collection, rather than long legs that cover the feet.
Elastic cuffs add dynamism to the whole outfit.
Skinny pants with colorful patterns.

Ethnic minority style patterns lighten the ensemble, giving out a scene of the peaceful life by those people.

Photo courtesy of Chula & Huu la la

Tags: Chula Huu la la tea party fashion catwalk runway
 
