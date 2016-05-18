Pret-a-porTea: Sipping tea by the runway

Having fallen hard for Vietnam, Laura Fontan and Diego Cortizas from Spain set up Chula in 2004, and since then it has become a place for those whose love still resides in traditional clothes but whose eyes wander to new graphic patterns and the meticulous details of contemporary fashion.
|
The main fabrics used in Chula's collection are still linen, canvas and silk.
|
The patterns are the collection's biggest attraction.
|
The 'ao dai' is still a fertile land for designers.
Huu la la, on the other hand, has done her best to make the much loved 'ao dai' more of a thing for young fashion lovers through bold disruptions in both the silhouette and details.
|
Cullote-like ankle high trousers are the prominent in this collection, rather than long legs that cover the feet.
|
Elastic cuffs add dynamism to the whole outfit.
|
Skinny pants with colorful patterns.
|
Ethnic minority style patterns help lighten the ensemble, giving sense of the peaceful life led by those people.
Photo courtesy of Chula & Huu la la