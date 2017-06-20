Pop star Ariana Grande to bring her 'Dangerous Woman' world tour to Saigon

It's official: U.S. singer Ariana Grande will take the stage in Ho Chi Minh City on August 23 as part of her world tour.

Tickets for the show are now on sale, costing from VND790,000 ($35) to a whopping VND5 million ($220) in the VIP zone. Vietnam's annual average income was around $2,200 last year.

Grande started the tour in early February in the U.S. to promote her third album, “Dangerous Woman.”

Expected to end in Hong Kong in late September, the tour was canceled for several nights as the 23-year-old singer got back to her home in the U.S. after an explosion ripped through the arena at the end of her performance in Manchester in the U.K. Some of the 22 people who died in the attack were teens or young girls.

On June 4, Grande returned to Manchester and organized a benefit tour to raise fund for families of the victims.

The Vietnam leg of the tour was teased several days before the big announcement.

International music stars, especially those still on the chart, usually skipped Vietnam when touring Asia. In the past the local market was often deemed too small, with piracy a big problem.

While many popular records continue to be uploaded and downloaded illegally, Vietnamese can now turn to various legal streaming sites for music. Apple Music made it debut here in 2015, and there have been reports that a Spotify launch could come soon.

The decision to bring the “Dangerous Woman” tour to Vietnam suggests the market may be ready to pay to see stars of Grande’s caliber. If it turns out a success, this could be a breakthrough for international artists in Vietnam.

Interestingly, many established EDM acts including Alan Walker, Martin Garrix, Afrojack, Skrillex, Tiesto and Zedd have all played in either Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City over the past two years.