VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Pooches on parade at Vietnam Championship Dog Show

By Thanh Nguyen   December 17, 2017 | 12:37 pm GMT+7

Tensions are high in Saigon as canine supermodels vie to become top dog.

pooches-on-parade-at-vietnam-championship-dog-show

Over 200 dogs of different varieties have been on show at Phu Tho Stadium in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 11 since Friday for the Vietnam Championship Dog Show 2017.
pooches-on-parade-at-vietnam-championship-dog-show-1

An Alaska gets its makeup done before its show time. “It’s a pageant contest so I have to make sure that my dog is well-prepared, from its body to its face and fur."
pooches-on-parade-at-vietnam-championship-dog-show-2

This Chow Chow, originating from Tibet, has drawn a lot of attention. The owner said a newborn Chow Chow costs from $2,500.
pooches-on-parade-at-vietnam-championship-dog-show-3

Thao, a dog owner from Saigon, holds a Golden Retriever. “This one is still a baby, despite the size.” Golden Retrievers are a familiar face among dog lovers in HCMC. A young puppy usually costs VND8-10 million ($350-440).
pooches-on-parade-at-vietnam-championship-dog-show-4

The owner of a Poodle takes photos of her dog before the competition. Most owners at the event come from Vietnam, South Korea and Thailand.
pooches-on-parade-at-vietnam-championship-dog-show-5

A handler puts a Dobermann through its paces during the competition, hosted by Vienam Kennel Association. Pham Manh Cuong, a dog owner from Hanoi, said: “Dog owners sometimes don't have the time to train their pets, so they have to hire handlers. A professional handler can earn $5,000 per day.”
pooches-on-parade-at-vietnam-championship-dog-show-6

A judge checks a Corgi's teeth. Each dog has to show off its strength, beauty and perform a run at the competition, that ends on Sunday.
pooches-on-parade-at-vietnam-championship-dog-show-7

Three Corgis get ready for the beauty contest.
pooches-on-parade-at-vietnam-championship-dog-show-8

A handler feeds a Husky.
pooches-on-parade-at-vietnam-championship-dog-show-9

After each part of the competion, owners and handlers take the dogs to a camp where the temperature is set at 25-28 degrees Celcius for rest and health checks.
pooches-on-parade-at-vietnam-championship-dog-show-10

A Pox won a prize at the competition. This breed costs more than $1,000. This is the ninth Vietnam Championship Dog Show.
Related News:
Tags: dog pet Vietnam Saigon
 
Read more
France dubs '120 Days of Sodom' a national treasure to stop sale

France dubs '120 Days of Sodom' a national treasure to stop sale

Top K-pop star found dead in apparent suicide

Top K-pop star found dead in apparent suicide

Crafting the conical hats that define Vietnamese culture

Crafting the conical hats that define Vietnamese culture

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' second-highest opening ever in North America

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' second-highest opening ever in North America

'Titanic' keeps that sinking feeling alive, 20 years on

'Titanic' keeps that sinking feeling alive, 20 years on

Beauty in 3D: Taiwan filmmaker's vibrant vision

Beauty in 3D: Taiwan filmmaker's vibrant vision

Bon Jovi, Nina Simone enter Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Bon Jovi, Nina Simone enter Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' premieres with tribute to late Carrie Fisher

'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' premieres with tribute to late Carrie Fisher

 
go to top