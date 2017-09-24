Pigs riding pillion: Life on a bike in Vietnam through the eyes of a Filipino illustrator

Like many visitors to Vietnam, Eisen Bernardo was gobsmacked when he saw just what people carry around on the back of their motorbikes and bicycles.

But unlike others who usually reach for their cameras to take a snap of the amazing scenes, Bernardo decided to create something of his own by doing what he does best: illustrating.

“I recently moved to Hanoi. I've realized how motorbikes and bicycles are integral to Vietnamese life," Bernardo said.

"Bikes are the main means of transportation in the country. Every day, I see amazing/funny/bizarre things being carried on bikes. This is just my way of documenting my favorites,” he said.

Check out the "magic" of motorbikes in Vietnam in the “Hanoi sOOperbikes!” project by Filipino graphic designer and illustrator Eisen Bernardo, and give us your thoughts.

Bird cages.

A big tree.

Giant water bottles.

A mattress.

An electric fan.

A dog.

Baloons and pin wheels.

A household water tank.

The whole family.

Pigs.

Flowers.

Beer.

Ducks.

Jackfruit.

Feather dusters.

Bamboo baskets.

Eggs.

Vietnamese motorbike rule: as long as there is a person sitting behind, anything can be carried.

Bonsai trees.