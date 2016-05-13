VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Pigs on a roof! Five ways for urbanites to survive dirty food apocalypse in Vietnam

By Pham Van, Kim Thuy   May 13, 2016 | 12:03 pm GMT+7

Vietnam urbanites are taking the food safety problem into their own hands with such creativity that even Apple should take notes. 

1. Rooftop farming

Rooftop view is now reserved for pigs and chicks as happy animals are known to make good meat. 

pigs-on-a-roof-five-ways-for-urbanites-to-survive-dirty-food-apocalypse-in-vietnam

pigs-on-a-roof-five-ways-for-urbanites-to-survive-dirty-food-apocalypse-in-vietnam-1

2. Skytrain above, plantation beneath

Sky high land prices in Hanoi have pushed its people to top notch innovation: intercropping veggies with a sky-train construction. 

pigs-on-a-roof-five-ways-for-urbanites-to-survive-dirty-food-apocalypse-in-vietnam-2

pigs-on-a-roof-five-ways-for-urbanites-to-survive-dirty-food-apocalypse-in-vietnam-3

3. Office workers turn into food vendors  

Multitasking at its finest: the workplace is now also a food market for mums and dads to exchange food goodies. After all, colleagues seem more trustworthy than a random street vendor while everyone with a private garden can cash in extra profits. Freshness is guaranteed as the officers have a crowd-funded fridge. Some have even gone an extra mile by setting up a Facebook shop for their office. 

pigs-on-a-roof-five-ways-urban-residents-can-guarantee-safe-food-in-vietnam-4

Fresh prawns shipped by a trusted co-worker
pigs-on-a-roof-five-ways-urban-residents-can-guarantee-safe-food-in-vietnam-5

Homemade sugar-coated snacks made by an office worker.

4. Urbanites turn to countryside brothers and sisters for clean food

Many pregnant women give their parents back home a special mission: to find safe food from trusted sources in the village. Retirement will never be the same anymore.

pigs-on-a-roof-five-ways-urban-residents-can-guarantee-safe-food-in-vietnam-6

5. Organic fever strikes hard

As organic is becoming the new trend in town, forgers have been quick to flood the cities with fakes. It takes trial and error to become a sommelier of organic food. 

pigs-on-a-roof-five-ways-urban-residents-can-guarantee-safe-food-in-vietnam-7

Tags: food safety organic food urbanization
 
Read more
High in Hanoi: Mermaids, wizards and swimmers on meth

High in Hanoi: Mermaids, wizards and swimmers on meth

Vietnamese beauty shows up in high-fashion attire at Cannes 2016

Vietnamese beauty shows up in high-fashion attire at Cannes 2016

New Vietnam's Got Talent champion rocks Avenged Sevenfold

New Vietnam's Got Talent champion rocks Avenged Sevenfold

Double take: Twins marry twins on same day in Ca Mau

Double take: Twins marry twins on same day in Ca Mau

52-year-old woman sentenced to 12 years in jail for poisoning lover

52-year-old woman sentenced to 12 years in jail for poisoning lover

Tattoo artist provides final resting place for unborn babies

Tattoo artist provides final resting place for unborn babies

Fishermen risk their lives in ramshackle stilt houses at sea

Fishermen risk their lives in ramshackle stilt houses at sea

Wedding photos take you back to 1960s Hanoi

Wedding photos take you back to 1960s Hanoi

 
go to top