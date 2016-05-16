VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

New Vietnam's Got Talent champion rocks Avenged Sevenfold

By Pham Van   May 16, 2016 | 05:25 pm GMT+7

It seems that the nine-year-old champion of Vietnam's Got Talent has caught the attention of world-renowned heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold in their latest tweet.

new-vietnams-got-talent-champion-rocks-avenged-sevenfold

Young drummer Trong Nhan managed to steal the hearts of the Vietnamese audience and won by a landslide, but it was not until a day after the show ended that the band discovered his mini performance. Avenged Sevenfold were clearly impressed by Nhan's cover of their hit "Nightmare", the song that led to his triumph. A tweet with the most popular word in English starting with 'f' and ending with 'k' and a promise to visit Vietnam was predictable.

After a few hundred retweets and thousands of shares and likes on Facebook, we can guarantee that you should take a look at this incredible talent.

Tags: Vietnam's Got Talent Avenged Sevenfold A7X Trong Nhan
 
Read more
Hanoi, Saigon in the 80s through a French lens: beauty lies in simplicity

Hanoi, Saigon in the 80s through a French lens: beauty lies in simplicity

The American-Vietnam War: compassion between bloodshed and bombs

The American-Vietnam War: compassion between bloodshed and bombs

High in Hanoi: Mermaids, wizards and swimmers on meth

High in Hanoi: Mermaids, wizards and swimmers on meth

Vietnamese beauty shows up in high-fashion attire at Cannes 2016

Vietnamese beauty shows up in high-fashion attire at Cannes 2016

Double take: Twins marry twins on same day in Ca Mau

Double take: Twins marry twins on same day in Ca Mau

Pigs on a roof! Five ways for urbanites to survive dirty food apocalypse in Vietnam

Pigs on a roof! Five ways for urbanites to survive dirty food apocalypse in Vietnam

52-year-old woman sentenced to 12 years in jail for poisoning lover

52-year-old woman sentenced to 12 years in jail for poisoning lover

Tattoo artist provides final resting place for unborn babies

Tattoo artist provides final resting place for unborn babies

 
go to top