New Vietnam's Got Talent champion rocks Avenged Sevenfold

Young drummer Trong Nhan managed to steal the hearts of the Vietnamese audience and won by a landslide, but it was not until a day after the show ended that the band discovered his mini performance. Avenged Sevenfold were clearly impressed by Nhan's cover of their hit "Nightmare", the song that led to his triumph. A tweet with the most popular word in English starting with 'f' and ending with 'k' and a promise to visit Vietnam was predictable.

After a few hundred retweets and thousands of shares and likes on Facebook, we can guarantee that you should take a look at this incredible talent.