VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Narrow defeat sees Vietnam miss World Cup place

By Lam Thoa   March 30, 2016 | 04:07 pm GMT+7

Vietnam’s national football team suffered a 1-nil loss to Iraq in their second-leg qualifying match for the 2018 World Cup.

Vietnam goes all in, but Iraq continues to prove their clas. Photo by ND

Vietnam put in a brave effort, but Iraq had too much class. Photo by ND

The only goal of the match belonged to Mohannad Abdul Raheem, who scored in the closing moments of the first half.

Vietnam coach, Huu Thang, was critical of the playing surface at the PAS Ghavamin stadium, saying the poor quality of the pitch had made it difficult to execute his team’s strategy.

The victory over Vietnam was enough for Iraq to finish second in Group F and continue on to the last round of Asian region qualifiers for the World Cup.

Vietnam finished in third but still have a chance to secure a place at the 2019 Asian Cup. Thailand also moved through after topping the group.

Tags: World Cup 2018 football Vietnam 's team
 
Read more
Golden books document last feudal dynasty

Golden books document last feudal dynasty

Move over Mao: Beijing's tomb sweepers preen pampered pets' graves

Move over Mao: Beijing's tomb sweepers preen pampered pets' graves

Thai police to revive Red Bull heir hit-and-run case

Thai police to revive Red Bull heir hit-and-run case

Japan stumbles over baby steps to encourage working mums

Japan stumbles over baby steps to encourage working mums

A phone number sold for nearly half a million dollar

A phone number sold for nearly half a million dollar

Israel's 'chained women' fight for right to divorce

Israel's 'chained women' fight for right to divorce

Style watch: The week’s best celebrity fashions

Style watch: The week’s best celebrity fashions

Teams to wear black armbands in Vietnam- Iraq match

Teams to wear black armbands in Vietnam- Iraq match

 
go to top