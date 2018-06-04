VnExpress International
Naked truth: Hanoi to hold first exhibition of nude pics

By Staff reporters   June 4, 2018 | 08:45 am GMT+7
A work by photographer Hao Nhien which was displayed at Ho Chi Minh City's first nude photography exhibition in September 2017.

Stay at home if you are under 18.

An exhibition that aims to get people to think differently about nude art will open next month in the capital city.

The exhibition, held July 23-30 at the 29 Hang Bai Art Gallery, will feature more than 50 carefully selected works of 10 contemporary fine art photographers.

Organizers said only people over 18 years of age will be allowed to attend the exhibition. Visitors will have to have ID proof of their age, they added.

The organizers are also taking care not to ruffle any conservative feathers or generate any controversy by asking the photographers to ensure that there are no legal problems with showing the face of the models involved, as also with the agreement between the photographers and their subjects about showing the works to the public.

The event is being seen as a positive development for the photography community, especially those focusing on nudes. Public mention of subjects like sex and nudity have tended to trigger anger and accusations of decadence.

Organizers are hoping that this exhibition will change this, helping people appreciate the beauty of the naked body without taking offense.

Vi Kien Thanh, head of the Department of Arts, Photography and Exhibition at the culture ministry, said that his office was initially reluctant to organize the exhibition after a model accused her photographer of rape.

But the desire to highlight the aesthetic aspect of nude photography motivated them to go ahead, he said.

The first exhibition of nude pics in the country was held in Ho Chi Minh City last September, with a display of more than 50 works of photographer Hao Nhien.

