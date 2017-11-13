Monsoon Festival 2017: Raving, chilling and letting loose

|
Monsoon Festival, the biggest annual music event in Hanoi, rocked the capital city for three days from November 10 to 12. Thousands of revelers both young and old descended on the Imperial Citadel for the much-anticipated showpiece. Photo by VnExpress/Trang Bui
On November 10, emerging UK artist BUD opened the festival with happy summer and reggae beats. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy
Germany's The Other Shi posed for a selfie with a member of the audience after a melancholy but adventurous performance. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy
Ngot (Sweet), Hanoi's aspiring indie band, hit the right notes as thousands of young Vietnamese sang along to socially conscious lyrics. Starting off on Youtube and in local cafés, the four-member band now boasts a large fan base of high school and college students. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy
Music producers Touliver and SlimV ended the first night with electronic beats. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy
Young Vietnamese feeling the music. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy
A young woman cheers as thousands hold up green glowsticks. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy
Vietnamese singer Dong Hung fired up his performance by climbing on one of the speakers. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy
Vietnamese-Danish bassist Chris Minh DoKy performed an hour-long set of Scandinavian & American jazz. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy
World-renowned DJ Lost Frequencies played one of his most popular tracks "Reality" to the excitement of his loyal fanbase. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy
The Belgian DJ expressed his love for Vietnam as the festival came to a close. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy