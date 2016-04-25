VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Model faces police questioning, ditched from fashion show

By Quynh Mai, Van Pham   April 25, 2016 | 05:45 pm GMT+7
Model faces police questioning, ditched from fashion show

Quynh Mai was banned from stepping onto the runway at Vietnam International Fashion Week (VIFW) 2016 for violating regulations and taking part in Asia's Next Top Model in Singapore without informing the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Quynh Mai was invited to showcase designer Quang Nhat's collection on the second day of VIFW 2016, April 24. However, at the beginning of the night, the organizers decided to take her off the catwalk rosta in an attempt to prevent any further issues. Mai is also barred from all other fashion shows pending an enquiry by the authorities.

Quynh Mai participated in Asia’s Next Top Model 2016 in Singapore without declaring it to Vietnamese authorities. HCM City's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism invited her to discuss the issue on three occassions, but Mai rejected the requests. On April 26, she will have to report to the Ministry of Public Security to explain her actions.



 

Tags: VIFW Mai Quynh Asia's Next Top Model
 
Read more
Rice inspired collection catches the eye

Rice inspired collection catches the eye

Korean drama

Korean drama "Descendants of the Sun" series meets school physics tests

‘Ao dai’ with a touch of nobility

‘Ao dai’ with a touch of nobility

Vietnamese woman trafficked to China returns after 22 years

Vietnamese woman trafficked to China returns after 22 years

Fashionistas at Vietnam's latest fashion week: to each his own

Fashionistas at Vietnam's latest fashion week: to each his own

‘Ao dai’ and lotus: the best of both worlds praise Vietnamese silhouette

‘Ao dai’ and lotus: the best of both worlds praise Vietnamese silhouette

Man with 22 wives makes millions of dollars from selling fake meteor fragments

Man with 22 wives makes millions of dollars from selling fake meteor fragments

Could reality shows corrupt celebrity children? Thoughts from a Vietnamese singer

Could reality shows corrupt celebrity children? Thoughts from a Vietnamese singer

 
go to top