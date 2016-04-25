Model faces police questioning, ditched from fashion show

Quynh Mai was invited to showcase designer Quang Nhat's collection on the second day of VIFW 2016, April 24. However, at the beginning of the night, the organizers decided to take her off the catwalk rosta in an attempt to prevent any further issues. Mai is also barred from all other fashion shows pending an enquiry by the authorities.

Quynh Mai participated in Asia’s Next Top Model 2016 in Singapore without declaring it to Vietnamese authorities. HCM City's Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism invited her to discuss the issue on three occassions, but Mai rejected the requests. On April 26, she will have to report to the Ministry of Public Security to explain her actions.





