Mirror, mirror on the wall, who wears it best of them all?

Wrapped in a pure white ao dai, “Vietnam’s lingerie queen” Ngoc Trinh turned up unexpectedly 'non-sexy' at the premiere of her self-funded movie.
Second runner-up of Vietnam’s Miss Universe 2015 Le Hang in a meticulously embroidered ao dai by designer Thuy Nguyen.
Denim lends a sense of sexiness to model Minh Trieu’s outfit.
Actress Hoang Thuy Linh appeared in a sexy sequin dress.
Actress Diem My 9X paired a white dress with a metallic Diorama clutch bag.
Pham Huong, Miss Universe Vietnam 2015, upholds femininity with a light violet dress.
Actress Angela Phuong Trinh turned to designer Lam Gia Khang’s pastel violet piece.
First runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2014 pursued a princess style, wrapping herself in a sparkling gown with pronounced chest details by designer Anh Thu.
Singer Phan Le Ai Phuong donned a low-cut gown that enhanced her curves.