VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who wears it best of them all?

By Van An, Van Pham   April 12, 2016 | 04:53 pm GMT+7

From full length dresses to scantily clad outfits, Vietnamese beauties continue to rock the showbiz world.

Wrapped herself in a purely white ao dai, Vietnams lingerie queen Ngoc Trinh turned up unexpectedly non-sexy at the premiere of her self-funded movie.

Wrapped in a pure white ao dai, “Vietnam’s lingerie queen” Ngoc Trinh turned up unexpectedly 'non-sexy' at the premiere of her self-funded movie.
Second runner-up of Vietnams Miss Universe 2015 Le Hang showed it off with meticulously embroidered aodai by designer Thuy Nguyen.

Second runner-up of Vietnam’s Miss Universe 2015 Le Hang in a meticulously embroidered ao dai by designer Thuy Nguyen.
Denim lent a sense of sexiness and sporting model Minh Trieus outfit.

Denim lends a sense of sexiness to model Minh Trieu’s outfit.
Actress Hoang Thuy Linh appeared sexy in sequin dress.

Actress Hoang Thuy Linh appeared in a sexy sequin dress.
Actress Diem My 9X paired white dress with metallic Diorama clutch.

Actress Diem My 9X paired a white dress with a metallic Diorama clutch bag.
Pham Huong, Miss Vietnam 2014, upheld femininity with light violet dress.

Pham Huong, Miss Universe Vietnam 2015, upholds femininity with a light violet dress.
Actress Angela Phuong Trinh turned to designer Lam Gia Khangs pastel violet piece.

Actress Angela Phuong Trinh turned to designer Lam Gia Khang’s pastel violet piece.
Second runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2014 pursuited princess style, wrapping herself in sparkling gown with pronounced chest details by designer Anh Thu.

First runner-up of Miss Vietnam 2014 pursued a princess style, wrapping herself in a sparkling gown with pronounced chest details by designer Anh Thu.
Singer Phan Le Ai Phuong donned low-cut gown, enhancing the bodys curves.

Singer Phan Le Ai Phuong donned a low-cut gown that enhanced her curves.
Tags: Style dress models designer
 
Read more
Giant bananas prove a big hit

Giant bananas prove a big hit

4,000 tons of gold buried in Vietnam: myth or reality?

4,000 tons of gold buried in Vietnam: myth or reality?

Nude photo ban meets with opposition

Nude photo ban meets with opposition

Bruce Weigl: The bridge that war can’t break

Bruce Weigl: The bridge that war can’t break

Chinese leaders big fans of 'House of Cards' says Spacey

Chinese leaders big fans of 'House of Cards' says Spacey

If I told you the result has been decided, would you still play the game?

If I told you the result has been decided, would you still play the game?

800 thousand year-old stone tools discovered in Central Highlands

800 thousand year-old stone tools discovered in Central Highlands

Vietnamese photographers win big in international contest

Vietnamese photographers win big in international contest

 
go to top