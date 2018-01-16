Melting pot: Hanoi smithies transform discarded cans into cookware

|
Lam Van Dong and his wife have been traveling to the most suburban parts of Phu Xuyen, an outlying district of Hanoi, and nearby areas with their kiln to cook scrap aluminum and transform it into pots since 1994.
|
Locals collect the scrap metal and wait for the couple to arrive to place orders for their pots. They are at their busiest in the months before Tet, the biggest and most important festival in Vietnam when people celebrate the Lunar New Year. The pots are sometimes used as gifts for Tet.
|
“It took me almost a year to collect 10 kilos of metal. It feels secure ordering a pot from them because I can watch the whole process, seeing the scrap metal that took me time and effort to collect being transformed into something new,” said a local name Dao Thi Ban.
|
In order to make a pot with a diameter of 50 centimeters and 40 centimeters deep, Dong needs up to 25-30 kilograms of scrap aluminum and 90 minutes to finish the job. His customers are mostly poor farmers.
|
Dong uses a mold, sand and coal to make the pots.
|
Most of the materials used for making the pots are beer and soda cans.
|
It is critical that the entire process takes place on a sunny day in a dry place because a single drop of water can damage the final product.
|
The liquid aluminum is poured into the mold.
|
Dong removes the final product from the mold using tongs.
|
He usually stamps the names of his customers on the pots and lids.