VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

London Symphony Orchestra to perform at Hanoi open-air venue

By Ngoc Dinh    September 25, 2018 | 08:59 pm GMT+7

The London Symphony Orchestra will perform the 2018 Hanoi Concert at an open-air venue in Hoan Kiem District next week.

The London Symphony Orchestra performed in Hanoi in 2017. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy 

The London Symphony Orchestra performs in Hanoi in 2017. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

The concert at the King Ly Thai To Statue and Garden at the heart of the Old Quarter is expected to be a musical experience for the audience and promote the 1,000-year-old capital of Vietnam. 

The orchestra had performed at the last Hanoi Concert in March 2017. 

This year the concert set list will feature some renowned classic pieces and open with a performance of Tien Quan Ca, Vietnam’s national anthem. 

The event will start at 7 p.m. on October 6. 

The London Symphony Orchestra, founded in 1904, features nearly 100 musicians performing under the baton of Elim Chan.

It has been named among the top five orchestras in the world by the British classical music magazine Gramophone.

It performs over 120 concerts annually to accolades from both critics and general audiences.

Related News:
Tags: London Symphony Orchestra classical music concert Hanoi
 
Read more
Many moons ago, mooncakes were a dark secret

Many moons ago, mooncakes were a dark secret

'Game of Thrones' back at Emmys for duel with 'Handmaid's Tale'

'Game of Thrones' back at Emmys for duel with 'Handmaid's Tale'

A high drama gets underplayed in Vietnam

A high drama gets underplayed in Vietnam

Vietnam’s Mid-Autumn Festival is a thing of great beauty

Vietnam’s Mid-Autumn Festival is a thing of great beauty

New ForbesBooks release narrates a Vietnamese David vs Goliath story

New ForbesBooks release narrates a Vietnamese David vs Goliath story

Archeologists unearth more Champa structures in central Vietnam

Archeologists unearth more Champa structures in central Vietnam

History comes alive through collection of ancient Vietnamese lamps

History comes alive through collection of ancient Vietnamese lamps

 
go to top