London Symphony Orchestra to perform at Hanoi open-air venue

The London Symphony Orchestra performs in Hanoi in 2017. Photo by VnExpress/Giang Huy

The concert at the King Ly Thai To Statue and Garden at the heart of the Old Quarter is expected to be a musical experience for the audience and promote the 1,000-year-old capital of Vietnam.

The orchestra had performed at the last Hanoi Concert in March 2017.

This year the concert set list will feature some renowned classic pieces and open with a performance of Tien Quan Ca, Vietnam’s national anthem.

The event will start at 7 p.m. on October 6.

The London Symphony Orchestra, founded in 1904, features nearly 100 musicians performing under the baton of Elim Chan.

It has been named among the top five orchestras in the world by the British classical music magazine Gramophone.

It performs over 120 concerts annually to accolades from both critics and general audiences.