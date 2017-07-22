VnExpress International
Linkin Park US tour canceled after suicide of Chester Bennington

By Reuters/Jill Serjeant   July 22, 2017 | 08:28 am GMT+7

Rock band Linkin Park on Friday canceled its North American tour after the suicide of frontman Chester Bennington.

"We are incredibly saddened to hear about the passing of Chester Bennington. The Linkin Park One More Light North American Tour has been canceled and refunds are available at point of purchase. Our thoughts go out to all those affected,” tour promoter Live Nation said in a statement.

Bennington, 41, died by hanging himself at his southern California home, but left no note, the Los Angeles County coroner's office said on Friday.

Bennington, 41, was found dead on Thursday at his home in Palos Verdes, near Los Angeles, a week before the California alt-rock band was due to embark on its tour, starting on July 27 in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

"He was found hanging in his bedroom. No note was found," coroner's spokesman Ed Winter said. Winter added that there was an open bottle of alcohol in the bedroom but no drugs had been found.

Bennington had a history of alcohol and drug abuse and had spoken openly in the past about his struggles to overcome his demons when Linkin Park first found fame in 2000 with their best-selling debut album "Hybrid Theory."

Winter said an autopsy was pending, and that toxicology tests were also likely to be carried out.

