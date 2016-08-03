life-story-of-vietnamese-american-street-sweeper-inspires-millions

The story of Suu Ngo Thi, a sixty-seven-year-old Vietnamese-American lady who is working as a street cleaner in San Francisco, has gone viral on Facebook in the last two days.

The video named "Suu the Street Sweeper" is part of the San Francisco Chronicle’s series “The Regulars”, and gives people a close-up look at an incredible woman who immigrated to the U.S in 1985 as a single mother and has worked since then to support her children and grandchildren and give them a better life in their second homeland.

“Being a single mom is really difficult, but I strong,” says Suu in her broken English. “Buddha and God keep me strong, then I can do it.”

Suu is portrayed in the video not just as an ordinary, hard-working street sweeper but also a strong and bold grandmother, raising her grandkids on her own after the death of her daughter at the age of 33.

“Her husband killed her,” Suu explains, holding a picture of her daughter. “She died she thirty-three years old. He in jail for forty years.”

“I love my grandkids so much. No mother,” she says with teary eyes.

Despite all the pain and suffering, Suu has captured the attention and hearts of thousands of viewers with her positive energy and unwavering dedication.

“My grandchildren say, ‘Grandma you need to stop work, we’ll take care of you’ ,” says Suu. “I say, no. I still strong, I want to work. I don’t want to stay home, boring. Nothing to do. Watch TV all the time? You’d be crazy. I don’t want to do that. I want to go outside, exercise and see people talking, talking, happy. I don’t want to stay home, no. I happy.”

Published on August 1, her story has already been watched over 2.6 million times and shared more than 27,000 times on Facebook. People have also been leaving comments full of respect and admiration for the brave lady.