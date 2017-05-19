VnExpress International
Life of a leader chronicled in President Ho Chi Minh exhibition

By Giang Huy   May 19, 2017 | 02:04 pm GMT+7

Most items at the exhibit, opening this week in Hanoi, have never been seen before.

The new exhibition at the Ho Chi Minh Museum, dubbed "Untold Stories," features 79 items, representing his 79 years of age. The president passed in 1969.
A radio that an overseas Vietnamese in Thailand gave the president in 1960 as a gift.
Shoes and sandals of the president.
"Uncle Ho’s badges” which the president only gave to those with great achievements.
A bag and a hat of the president.
A bicycle of Dao Van Tu, a 63-year-old man from Ho Chi Minh City, who rode all the way to Hanoi in 26 days to visit the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.
A recorder and an amplifier that a delegation from Hungary gave the president on his birthday in 1969.
Home items that the president once used.
A sweater vest and straw hat that locals made for the president.
