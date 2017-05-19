life-of-a-leader-chronicled-in-president-ho-chi-minh-exhibition

|
The new exhibition at the Ho Chi Minh Museum, dubbed "Untold Stories," features 79 items, representing his 79 years of age. The president passed in 1969.
A radio that an overseas Vietnamese in Thailand gave the president in 1960 as a gift.
Shoes and sandals of the president.
"Uncle Ho’s badges” which the president only gave to those with great achievements.
A bag and a hat of the president.
A bicycle of Dao Van Tu, a 63-year-old man from Ho Chi Minh City, who rode all the way to Hanoi in 26 days to visit the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum.
A recorder and an amplifier that a delegation from Hungary gave the president on his birthday in 1969.
Home items that the president once used.
A sweater vest and straw hat that locals made for the president.