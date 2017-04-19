VnExpress International
'Kong: Skull Island' director plans short film to promote Vietnam

By Vy An   April 19, 2017 | 10:49 am GMT+7

The country's tourism ambassador also hopes to bring more Hollywood directors to this side of the Pacific.

Vietnam's tourism officials said "Kong: Skull Island" director Jordan Vogt-Roberts will make a short film to promote the country and encourage his Hollywood colleagues to make movies here.

The 32-year-old director, who was named Vietnam's tourism ambassador in March, has recently submitted his action plan including various projects to introduce Vietnamese scenery and culture to the world.

His recent blockbuster has also made a strong case for Vietnam as a filming location and the director plans to invite more Hollywood colleagues over.

“Kong: Skull Island” was filmed in February last year in the central province of Quang Binh’s colossal caves, the northern province of Ninh Binh and the world-renowned Ha Long Bay.

Vietnam provided the “perfect aesthetic” for the film, said Vogt-Roberts, who has been the only tourist to walk through the world’s largest cave Son Doong in Quang Binh to date.

“The look of Vietnam is gorgeous and otherworldly at the same time,” he said in an interview with Channel News Asia days before the movie premiere.

The movie hit local theaters on March 10, grossing VND150 billion ($6.6 million) after two weeks.

A week ago, when the film hit the $500 million mark at the global box office, Vogt-Roberts on Instagram sent his thanks to "everyone who went and supported the film (especially the people of Vietnam)."

