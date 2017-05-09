'King Arthur' puts new spin on classic tale

Director Guy Ritchie is putting his spin on a classic tale with his new film, "King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword."

The veteran has assembled actors Jude Law, Djimon Hounsou and Charlie Hunnam to tell the story of what he called the journey of growing up.

Hunnam takes on the lead as King Arthur, a role he considered a dream job, although Ritchie didn't agree.

"I didn't know Charlie was right and it was Charlie that forced his way into my living room and insisted he was right for it," explained Ritchie.

"We sat and had a cup of tea and two hours later we were laughing and joking and battering and he said, you know what, I'd like for you to come in and audition. And so I went and auditioned and he gave me the role, so it was a happy story," said Hunnam.

Hunnam said determination is not only a central theme in the film, but also his life.

"Dream big and have the, you know, cultivate however you can a sense of self-belief and go after it."

Soccer star David Beckham makes a cameo in the film with a slightly alerted appearance.

"The issue with Mr. Beckham is that he is rather well known. So if he springs up in a movie you're bounced out, not only do you stand the danger of being bounced out the movie. So I had to go through a process of how best to camouflage him. So he's in there and funny enough I'm surprised by how many people do recognize him, but he's in there," said Ritchie.

"King Arthur: The Legend of the Sword" will be released in Vietnam and around the world on May 12.