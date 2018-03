Gridlocked.

On March 15, thousands of vehicles were stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic as fans of the Korean girl group T-Ara, shut down a major intersection to catch a glimps of their idols.

Fans try to catch a glimps of the performers.

The six members of the group were making an appearance a local phone retailer to promote a brand of cell phone.

It took police more than an hour to clear the gridlock.