VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Jingle all the way

By Quynh Tran   December 11, 2018 | 11:26 am GMT+7

A Saigon man has collected bells from around the world, including a 1,000-year-old Champa relic.

Jingle all the way

After more than 10 years of collecting, Bui Duc Tam, 68, of HCMC now has 200 antique bells of various shapes and sizes and from various countries around the world.

He first fell in love with bells during one of his trips to Khanh Hoa Province when he luckily got a 1,000-year-old piece.

The majority in his collection are 50 to 1,000 years old.

Jingle all the way - 1

The bells are either displayed neatly in glass cabinets or dangle from the ceiling. He spends a lot of time searching in flea markets during trips abroad or asks his friends for help. His hobby is expensive but he considers his collection priceless.

Tam says: "Each bell and its ring represent a unique aspect of the culture and country it came from. From the standard bells to bells in temples, churches, from the sounds of tea bells to the ringing of school bells, cowbells ... they are all very interesting. Even the way parents call their children has a ring to it."

Jingle all the way - 2

The oldest bell in his collection, one he bought in the central town of Nha Trang, is around 1,000 years old. It is a relic from the ancient Champa culture.

Champa was a collection of independent Cham polities that extended across the coast of what is today central and southern Vietnam from approximately the 2nd century AD before being absorbed and annexed by Vietnamese Emperor Minh Mang in AD 1832.

Jingle all the way - 3

A 150-year-old Vietnameses bell he found in the ancient central city of Hue is only as big as his palm.

Jingle all the way - 4

Tam bought this centuries-old bell during a trip to France a decade ago. The bell appears to be Indian.

Jingle all the way - 5

This bell from Tibet is shaped like a bowl and has an image of the Buddha carved inside.

"This is called a standing bell or sometimes Tibetan singing bowl. Rotating a mallet around the outside rim of the bowl can make it emit a very loud ring," Tam says, demonstrating it.

Jingle all the way - 6

This bell is more than half a century old, and was used during church services. It was given to him by a priest.

Jingle all the way - 7

"This is a service bell used at restaurants to call a waiter to your table. I bought it from a friend in Long An (in the Mekong Delta)."

Jingle all the way - 8

This bell is also from France. It was placed outside houses and served as a doorbell when electricity was not widespread.

Jingle all the way - 9

"In the old times, elders used this bell to call their children or grandchildren when they needed help. This originated in India, but I bought it in France. Now, most people use electronic bells, so this item is very valuable."

Jingle all the way - 10

"This one I bought at an antique market in Saigon. I only know that the bell belonged to an American soldier who was fighting in Southern Vietnam in 1972. There are many bells in my collection that I have not been able to date or identify yet."

Jingle all the way - 11

A string of rattles worn on horses drawing carriages dating back half a century. Other types of bells worn on cattle, goats and sheep in Vietnam and other countries are also in his collection.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam relic Cham relic bell antique ancient valuable collection
 
Read more
Vietnamese documentary gets best director award at Singapore film fest

Vietnamese documentary gets best director award at Singapore film fest

Vietnamese brothers set new Guinness World Record

Vietnamese brothers set new Guinness World Record

Vietnamese photographers win awards in international contest

Vietnamese photographers win awards in international contest

When people play with fire, seriously, uncannily

When people play with fire, seriously, uncannily

Vietnamese beauty contestant to show off most beautiful old woman

Vietnamese beauty contestant to show off most beautiful old woman

License issues led to Quest Festival cancellation

License issues led to Quest Festival cancellation

Vietnamese film The Third Wife wins Best Film award at Kolkata film fest

Vietnamese film The Third Wife wins Best Film award at Kolkata film fest

 
go to top