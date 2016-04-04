Japan dedicates day to traditional Vietnamese pho

Vietnamese pho

It is the first time Vietnam’s signature has been internationally celebrated with an official day.

Vietnamese Consul General in Osaka Tran Duc Binh said that he hoped the celebration will give Japanese people a better understanding of Vietnamese cuisine and bring the two countries closer.

Muraoka Hiroshi, president of Acecook, a Japan-based instant noodle producer, said his company produces instant “pho” noodles for convenience stores in Japan. He added that instant noodles are made from Vietnamese rice to create the authentic taste of pho, while the broth is seasoned following popular recipes from pho restaurants across Vietnam.

April 4 was chosen as in English, “4” has a similar pronunciation to “pho”.

Vietnamese pho consists of broth, linguine-shaped rice noodles, herbs and meat. It is primarily served with either beef or chicken. The most popular street food in Vietnam has won the hearts of all those who have tasted it.