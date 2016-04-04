VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Japan dedicates day to traditional Vietnamese pho

By Vietnamplus   April 4, 2016 | 05:50 pm GMT+7

April 4 was officially named Japan's Day of Pho, Vietnam’s signature noodle soup, during a ceremony at the EXPO City Osaka complex on April 2.

japan-announced-april-4-as-day-of-vietnams-traditional-pho

Vietnamese pho

It is the first time Vietnam’s signature has been internationally celebrated with an official day.

Vietnamese Consul General in Osaka Tran Duc Binh said that he hoped the celebration will give Japanese people a better understanding of Vietnamese cuisine and bring the two countries closer.

Muraoka Hiroshi, president of Acecook, a Japan-based instant noodle producer, said his company produces instant “pho” noodles for convenience stores in Japan. He added that instant noodles are made from Vietnamese rice to create the authentic taste of pho, while the broth is seasoned following popular recipes from pho restaurants across Vietnam.

April 4 was chosen as in English, “4” has a similar pronunciation to “pho”.

Vietnamese pho consists of broth, linguine-shaped rice noodles, herbs and meat. It is primarily served with either beef or chicken. The most popular street food in Vietnam has won the hearts of all those who have tasted it.

Tags: Vietnamese cuisine Pho Day of Pho Osaka
 
Read more
Hanoi ready to hold Southeast Asia's biggest sporting event

Hanoi ready to hold Southeast Asia's biggest sporting event

Chair J.K. Rowling used to write Harry Potter books to sell at auction

Chair J.K. Rowling used to write Harry Potter books to sell at auction

Style watch: The week’s best celebrity fashions

Style watch: The week’s best celebrity fashions

Kong: Skull Island: the art of filming to a Vietnamese backdrop

Kong: Skull Island: the art of filming to a Vietnamese backdrop

Photographer’s eye: Sky over West Lake

Photographer’s eye: Sky over West Lake

K-drama “Descendants of the Sun

K-drama “Descendants of the Sun" frenzy stirs up descendants of war

Death by overwork on rise among Japan's vulnerable workers

Death by overwork on rise among Japan's vulnerable workers

When wide trousers look funny and intended sexiness goes awry

When wide trousers look funny and intended sexiness goes awry

 
go to top