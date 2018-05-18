International DJs will shake Saigon with outdoor EDM concert

Famous DJs including the world famous Ferry Corsten, Jay Hardway and Nervo will be performing at the Ravolution Music Festival on Nguyen Hue walking street in downtown Saigon on Saturday night next week.

Netherlands DJ Ferry Corsten is a well respected artist in the Trance community. He earned the nickname “Hands of Midas” after being in the industry for 30 years, and produced many top hits such as "Fire", "Out of the Blue" and "Hyper Love."

Nervo, two DJs from Australia, will perform on Nguyen Hue on May 26. Photo by VnExpress

Nervo is a DJ group consists of two twin sisters from Australia. They are currently the most famous pair of female DJs around the world when they ranked 42 on DJ Mag Top 100 DJ. The pair also performed at large festivals around the world such as Tomorrowland, EDC, Lollapalooza và Creamfields. They also collaborated with many famous artists such as Kesha, Kylie Minogue, The Pussycat Dolls, Afrojack, Steve Aoki and Miley Cyrus.

Also joining the lineup is Jay Hardway, a Dutch DJ best known for his hit “Wizard” with Martin Garrix, and Vietnamese DJ artists such as DJ HuyDx, DJ Hiwatts and DJ Bad Andy.

The event organizers said the artists will bring their hit songs to the festival.

The outdoor event is open for free entry, but visitors can also visit the festival website or Facebook page to purchase tickets to stand closer to the main stage.