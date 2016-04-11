If I told you the result has been decided, would you still play the game?

Legend has it that a long time ago, Ngoc Tri village in Long Bien district faced a dramatic drought, and only one of 12 wells in the village was left with water. Men from Duong and Cho hamlets turned to this well in Dia hamlet for water, but were stopped by the men there. During that time, water was carried in a wooden barrel that had to be dragged along the ground. After the drought, the old men invented the sitting tug of war as a performance in the village’s annual festival in memory of the struggle.