If I told you the result has been decided, would you still play the game?

Legend has it that a long time ago, Ngoc Tri village in Long Bien district faced a dramatic drought, and only one of 12 wells in the village was left with water. Men from Duong and Cho hamlets turned to this well in Dia hamlet for water, but were stopped by the men there. During that time, water was carried in a wooden barrel that had to be dragged along the ground. After the drought, the old men invented the sitting tug of war as a performance in the village’s annual festival in memory of the struggle.
Before the festival, Ngoc Tri village selects the participants. They must come from a family of five generations residing in the village. Ngoc Tri has three hamlets: Duong, Dia, Cho. Each is represented by a team. On the day of the event, each hamlet sends offerings before taking part in the games.
Each match is between two hamlets. Each hamlet has 24 players and a captain. The rope is passed through a hole in a pillar, which also acts as a divider.
Before the game starts, the rope is wedged inside the hole. On both sides, the players sit on either side of the rope.
Each player straightens one hand and bends the other, holding the rope held tightly under their armpits. After three drumbeats, the wedge is released and the captains urge their men to heave.
Although it’s a game between three hamlets, all the village people want the team from Duong to win. According to ancient customs, a victory for Duong means prosperity and health for everybody.
On the flip side, the team from Dia hamlet have to lose because their victory is considered a bad omen. No matter how strong the team is, they only push for a while and then let Duong hamlet win.
The main value of the game is integrity.
On December 2, 2015, UNESCO recognized the ritual and tug of war in Vietnam (including the sitting one in Ngoc Tri), Cambodia, Korea and the Philippines as intangible cultural heritages of humanity.