How slow can you go?

Contestants lined up in Los Angeles last weekend, the gun fired and it was G-O-O-O!

The slo-mo marathon was held to publicise a new film based on the Baywatch television series from the 1990s, but it coincides with marathons held around the world including London and Vienna.

Lifeguards in the original series ran through the surf in slow-motion - braving the waves and displaying their toned physiques.

The film stars Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock in his wrestling days, and Zac Efron.

Saturday's race saw less athleticism than Baywatch but all life was there with the bronzed college athlete, the nerd with the beard and the injured athlete helped across the line by her friends.

Running in slo-mo is exhausting so the marathon only lasted 0.3 kilometers.