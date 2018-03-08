Hanoians dance the night away as Modern Talking singer rolls back the years

Modern Talking's lead singer Thomas Anders during his concert at the National Convention Center in Hanoi on March 7, 2018. Photo by ngoisao.net

A crowd of nearly 4,000 people gathered for a concert performed by Modern Talking lead singer Thomas Anders at the National Convention Center in Hanoi last night.

Modern Talking’s hits “Cheri Cheri Lady”, “Brother Louie” and “Atlantic is Calling” got the crowd, mostly in their forties and fifties, going, dancing on the theater steps as the German singer performed on stage.

Most of the 80s classics were remixed with an edge of pop, dance and funk, but Anders also performed some of his new works from the last decade such as “Why Do You Cry” and “Stay With Me”.

“I feel like I have gone back in time to my twenties in university,” said audience member Kim Anh. “We came here to show our love to an idol from the old days.” However, the 60-year-old lady did not have much interest in Anders’ new songs. “I’m not really into them. The classics like ‘Cheri Cheri Lady’ and ‘You’re My Heart, You’re My Soul’ got us much more excited.”

Another fan said that Anders’ voice seemed off key at times. ”He couldn’t hit the high notes like he used to, but we were happy because of the atmosphere he creates,” said Cuong, who danced on the steps with his wife.

The audience get on their feet and dance during Thomas Anders' performance. Photo by ngoisao.net

This is the second time Thomas Anders has performed in Vietnam.

Modern Talking’s music is still played at many Vietnamese weddings. Hanoi is the only city in Asia that Anders and his band have played in.

Anders started his solo career after separating twice from Modern Talking, a German pop-duo formed in 1983. The group had hits in many countries and won the World’s Best Selling German Artist in 1999.