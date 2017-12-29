VnExpress International
Culture & Arts

Hanoia opens new store in Sofitel Metropole Hanoi

By Staff Reporters   December 29, 2017 | 04:30 pm GMT+7

The leading haute lacquer house in Vietnam has found a luxury new location in the heart of the capital.

In the heart of Hanoi's French Quarter next to Hoan Kiem Lake and the Opera House, Hanoia’s new store opens on Thursday December 28 giving travelers and lacquer lovers in town a chance to discover the excellence of Vietnamese craftsmanship.
Located on 56 Ly Thai To Street, adjacent to luxury fashion stores such as Hermès and Richard Mille, Hanoia Metropole was designed by a French architect and features a contemporary interior design. Cozy yet elegant, Hanoia Metropole is a world of high-end lacquer, where European design is perfectly blended with traditional Vietnamese craft.
Hanoia’s latest iconic, creative and timeless collections are on display in the new store for people who want to refresh their home décor for New Year’s celebrations or want to take home a truly unique piece of this beautiful country. By transmitting the essence of Vietnamese culture and its sublime aesthetics, they evoke a joyful journey back to nature and preserve wonderful memories of Vietnam with a touch of exotism.
Hanoia is a prestigious lacquer brand-name with two workshops based in historical lacquer villages near Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The locations of its stores are always hand picked in cultural centers or luxury hotels throughout the country. With the opening of Hanoia Metropole, Hanoia commits to contribute to the sustainable development of traditional Vietnamese handicrafts.
Hanoia opens new store in Sofitel Metropole Hanoi - 4

Hanoia Metropole

Address: 56 Ly Thai To, Hoan Kiem, Hanoi

Tel: +84 24 3934 6555

Website: www.hanoia.com

