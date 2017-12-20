VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Hanoia brings nature into your home with the launch of Exotic line

By Staff reporters   December 20, 2017 | 08:30 am GMT+7
Hanoia brings nature into your home with the launch of Exotic line
Exotic lacquer line: A lush garden filled with vivid colors. Photo courtesy of Hanoia

Get ready to welcome the New Year 2018! The latest lacquer line from Hanoia enchants with colorful birds, sunsets and ocean-blue settings.

Several years ago, Elizabeth de Roquefeuil, Art Director of Hanoia haute lacquer house, arrived in Hanoi. She was immediately impressed by the romantic bamboo bird cages hanging along the streets.

Elizabeth quickly noticed the people's passion for aviculture, the important role of birds in Vietnamese culture and a wonderful world of 850 bird species across the country.

Since then, Elizabeth has been dreaming of a lush garden filled with vivid birds. Together with her design team, the artist has spent time capturing the beauty of the various bird species, from their colorful feathers to the sharpness of their eyes, in Exotic, part of the 2018 Art of Living collection by Hanoia.

Exotic is enchanting with its signature fading effect, which blends a pair of colors harmoniously to generate a sunset or ocean-blue effect. Like every product from Hanoia, the lacquer line is hand-painted with meticulous care by Hanoia's craftsmen. The base design is stenciled in and the details take hours to revive the spirit of stunning birds on the convex surface.

hanoia-brings-nature-into-your-home-with-the-launch-of-exotic-line

Exotic lacquer line: A lush garden filled with vivid colors. Photo courtesy of Hanoia

The Exotic line is being launched to celebrate the opening of the new Hanoia Boutique at the Luxury Shopping Arcade in the Sofitel Metropole Hanoi, 56 Ly Thai To Street, adding one more venue for lovers of Hanoia’s haute lacquerware in Hanoi.

Where to buy: 

Hanoia Metropole – 56 Ly Thai To, Hanoi

Heritage House – 38 Hang Dao, Hanoi

Ao Dai House – 107 Dong Khoi, Ho Chi Minh city

Website: www.hanoia.com

Related News:
Tags: Hanoi Hanoia lacquer birds Exotic Elizabeth de Roquefeuil
 
Read more
From Hanoi and Saigon, merry crowded Christmas!

From Hanoi and Saigon, merry crowded Christmas!

Where's Santa? US-Canadian military command tracking St Nick

Where's Santa? US-Canadian military command tracking St Nick

Star's suicide highlights dark side of the K-pop dream

Star's suicide highlights dark side of the K-pop dream

Sesame Street to bring laughter to war-hit children in Middle East

Sesame Street to bring laughter to war-hit children in Middle East

K-pop star reveals loneliness in suicide note

K-pop star reveals loneliness in suicide note

France dubs '120 Days of Sodom' a national treasure to stop sale

France dubs '120 Days of Sodom' a national treasure to stop sale

Top K-pop star found dead in apparent suicide

Top K-pop star found dead in apparent suicide

Crafting the conical hats that define Vietnamese culture

Crafting the conical hats that define Vietnamese culture

 
go to top