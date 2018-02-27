Hanoi villagers make a mad dash to bring ‘lucky fire’ home for new lunar year

|
Finding "lucky fire" and bringing it home safe and sound is a long-standing ritual on the 11th day of the first lunar month in An Dinh Village in Hanoi's Ha Dong District. Locals believe that the fire they get from burning votive papers at the village temple will bring them peace and prosperity.
Before burning the paper, villagers gather for a ceremony at the temple to worship the gods and Heaven and Earth.
People light incense or candles from the fire and take them home as fast as they can before they go out.
Some people who live far from the temple have to make the run on motorbikes.
Or bicycle.
The incense is then placed on the family altar at home to wish for good luck in the new year.