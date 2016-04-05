Hanoi ready to hold Southeast Asia's biggest sporting event

Photo: Duc Dong

Hanoi said it will not need to build any new facilities in the city or surrounding areas and instead make use of existing infrastructure that is already in place from when the city hosted the SEA Games 22 in 2003 and the 2009 Asian Indoor Games.

SEA Games 31 is scheduled for November 2021, and will feature 36 sports.

SEA Games 29 will be taking place in Malaysia in 2017 and SEA Games 30 will be in the Philippines or Brunei in 2019.

In 2014, Vietnam dropped out of hosting the Asian Games 18 due to a lack of experience hosting such a large-scale continental event.