Hanoi has sunken

By Pham Van   May 25, 2016 | 07:10 pm GMT+7

The inundation that stunned the capital this morning proved a simple truth: what doens't kill you makes you stronger, but sometimes it makes you wish it did.

When the chips are down, women and children are always... up.

In front of you is the sight of a Transformer, that we strongly believed to be driven by a gentleman, turning itself from an excavator to a moving elevator to help women to the dry land.

Long live the kindness that keeps Vietnam dry and the audacity that help them selfie and take pictures of the moments.

Inundation is also one of the best seasons to be moved by the love of urbanites for their non-human partners. Source: Facebook
Hanoians are no strangers to these deluges

Seemingly knowing that the morning after would be a relaxing one, Hanoians made great use of the deluge, holding the seasonal street fish catching competition. Source: Facebook
The rain seemed to have blurred the thin line between land and water, leaving one confused to fall into a lake. Source: Facebook
Until the land re-emerged again late this morning, the only thing passers-by can do is taking pictures. Hope the passengers made it to the shore. Source: Facebook
In other news, a car was fortunately rescued from... stranding.

Waterworld dream was never truer. The scene of a kayak rider may serve as a relief to those left unmoveable by the urban inundation.

To many's surprise, the only thing photoshopped in this picture and the one above is the color water. That vehicles look like they are emerging from water has been a dream of human since the beginning of car era, only this time, some drowned.

This photo was not taken in Vietnam. It only serve to show you that money doesn't matter to the rain.

