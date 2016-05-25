Hanoi has sunken

|
When the chips are down, women and children are always... up. Source: Facebook
|
In front of you is the sight of a true Transformer turning itself from an excavator, that we strongly believe is driven by a gentleman,into a moving elevator to help women onto dry land. Source: Facebook
|
|
Long live the kindness that keeps Vietnamese dry and the audacity that help them selfie and take pictures of the moments so we can sit tight laughing at the creativity. Source: Facebook
|
Inundation is also one of the best seasons to be moved by the love of urbanites for their non-human partners. Source: Facebook
|
Seemingly knowing that the morning after would be a relaxing one, Hanoians made great use of the deluge, holding the seasonal street fish catching competition. Source: Facebook
|
The rain seemed to have blurred the thin line between land and water, leaving one confused to fall into a lake. Source: Facebook
|
Until the land re-emerged again late this morning, the only thing passers-by can do is taking pictures. Hope the passengers made it to the shore. Source: Facebook
|
In other news, a car was fortunately rescued from... stranding. Source: Facebook
|
Waterworld dream comes true. The scene of a kayak rider may serve as a relief to those left unmoveable by the urban inundation. Source: Facebook
|
To many's surprise, the only thing photoshopped in this picture and the one above is the color of the water. Vehicles look like they are emerging from water, which has been a dream of humans since the beginning of the car era, only this time, some drowned. Source: Facebook
|
This photo was not taken in Vietnam. It only serve to show you that money doesn't matter to the rain. Source: Facebook