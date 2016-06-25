ha-long-locals-risk-dangerous-waters-to-escape-summer-sun

Most of the along the city's beach have deep waters and strong currents that wash up on the rocky shore.

"No Swimming" signs seem to be having little effect as hundreds of locals and tourits enjoy bathe here, while services like food, drinks and life-jacket rentals have also sprung up.

A sign says: "Dangerous Area - No Swimming", in Hong Hai Commune.

A new swimming spot on Cap Be Island in Bach Dang Commune.

Many swim hundreds of meters from the shoreline.

Kids are jumping in off the sea wall too.

Some swimmers are not wearing life-jackets.

Photo by VnExpress/Minh Cuong