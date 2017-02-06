VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture & Arts

Gory scenes at buffalo-fighting festival in northern Vietnam

By Ngoc Thanh, Vo Hai   February 6, 2017 | 10:12 am GMT+7

Bloodied, bruised and battered, and then to top it off, sent to the butcher.

More than thirty trained buffaloes battled for their lives at a festival in northern Vietnam where violent scenes once again took place before the blood-thirsty visitors’ eyes.

The Phu Ninh Buffalo-Fighting Festival took place on the 8th and 9th days of the first lunar month, which fell on Saturday and Sunday, in the northern province of Phu Tho.

The festival, which is a long-standing tradition, is an offering to pray for good weather, prosperity and happiness.

This year, the organizing committee did not ask owners to kill their animals once the fighting had finished as they had done in previous years, but some did anyway.

Two buffaloes in a fighting

Two buffaloes fighting in the arena.
Many tourists from different provinces and cities came to attend the festival

Many tourists from different provinces and cities attended the festival.
Buffaloes were wounded during the fierce fighting

Many buffaloes were wounded during the fierce fighting.

violent-scenes-overwhelm-buffalo-fighting-festival-in-northern-vietnam-ed-3

violent-scenes-overwhelm-buffalo-fighting-festival-in-northern-vietnam-ed-4

The fight between the two competitors continued before the enthusiastic visitors

The fight between the two competitors continued before the enthusiastic crowd.
violent-scenes-overwhelm-buffalo-fighting-festival-in-northern-vietnam-ed-6

Staff had to separate the buffaloes if their fight lasted for more than two hours.
Water partly helped buffaloes increase fighting strength

Water helped to cool down the heated animals.
The fighting was almost over

The fight was almost over.
Blood and wounds were seen on both winners and losers

Blood and wounds were seen on both winners and losers.
violent-scenes-overwhelm-buffalo-fighting-festival-in-northern-vietnam-ed-10

Despite warnings from the organizing committee, many buffaloes were still killed after the fighting. Their meat was sold near the festival with prices ranging from VND300,000 ($13.1) to VND600,000 per kg
 

Related news:

Brutal buffalo fighting festival in Hanoi sparks controversy

Buffalo fighting festival actually a beauty contest: Hanoi authorities

Tags: buffalo fighting festival Phu Tho
 
Read more
Young Vietnamese filmmakers selected for Cannes Atelier line-up

Young Vietnamese filmmakers selected for Cannes Atelier line-up

Critics praise filmed-in-Vietnam Kong movie for going back to the jungle

Critics praise filmed-in-Vietnam Kong movie for going back to the jungle

The Hanoi man who speaks for Goddesses

The Hanoi man who speaks for Goddesses

Playing with fire: exorcising demons in Vietnam

Playing with fire: exorcising demons in Vietnam

50 shades of rooster: Vietnamese artists celebrate new year

50 shades of rooster: Vietnamese artists celebrate new year

Young Vietnamese win 25 prizes at US piano contests

Young Vietnamese win 25 prizes at US piano contests

Vietnam: beauty through a Turkish lens

Vietnam: beauty through a Turkish lens

Vietnam's parents' festival: time for kids to repay their debts

Vietnam's parents' festival: time for kids to repay their debts

 
go to top