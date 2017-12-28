VnExpress International
Good news for bookworms as Saigon set to launch second book street

By Trung Son   December 28, 2017 | 05:17 pm GMT+7
Good news for bookworms as Saigon set to launch second book street
Readers at Nguyen Van Binh book street, currently the first and only one book street in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Mai Nhat

An exciting new chapter for the city following the success of its first book street in the downtown area.

Book lovers in Ho Chi Minh City will have yet another option of where to spend their free time now that the city has decided to open a second book street following the launch of the first one in early 2016.

Nguyen Dong Chi Street in District 7 will be converted at an expected cost of VND14 billion ($616,500), and the city intends to use private funding to cover the expense.

Saigon's first book street opened on Nguyen Van Binh Street in January last year and has become a new attraction in a tourist precinct that also includes the historic Central Post Office and Notre Dame Cathedral.

More book streets will be opened across the city to create cultural rendezvous points and contribute to the local reading culture, Mayor Nguyen Thanh Phong said at the opening of the first street.

Data from the Vietnam Publishers Association showed that the street pulled in 2.4 million visitors this year, well above the figure of 1.5 million last year.

Publishers based on the street earned VND50 billion ($2.2 million) in revenue, almost twice as much as the previous year.

Tags: Vietnam Saigon book street Ho Chi Minh City
 
