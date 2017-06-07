VnExpress International
'Godzilla' director visits 'Kong' filming locations in Vietnam

By Vy An   June 7, 2017 | 11:08 am GMT+7

Gareth Edwards, fresh from his 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' mega-success, has checked out Ha Long Bay and Ninh Binh.

godzilla-director-visits-kong-film-sets-in-vietnam

Jordan Vogt-Roberts, director of Hollywood blocklbuster "Kong: Skull Island," who was also appointed Vietnam's tourism ambassador in March, invited his British colleague Gareth Edwards to Ha Long Bay on Tuesday. Edwards is well-known for directing the 2014 "Godzilla" reboot, and the epic "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."
Both chose to fly seaplane to view the magnificent panorama of the heritage two times recognized by UNESCO, Halong Bay with beautiful destinations: Dragon Eye Island, Islet, Ti Tu Island, Yen Ngu Island, Hon island. Lu Huong, Bai Tho Mountain, Tuan Chau Harbor, Ha Long City ...

The two directors choose a seaplane for a trip over the bay, one of the top attractions in Vietnam.
Being appointed as the Vietnam Ambassador to Vietnam in March, Jordan Vogt-Roberts has shared with Hollywood producers, directors and actors to discover the beauty of Vietnam. Thanks to that, foreign film crews have access to filmmaking in Vietnam.

The Vietnam's tourism ambassador once shared his intention to invite other Hollywood producers, directors and actors to Vietnam, a part of his efforts to promote the country's tourism and film industry.
On this trip, director Jordan Vogt-Roberts wants to introduce director Gareth Edwards about the beauty of Ha Long Bay and Vietnam.

Ha Long Bay was one of the locations for 'Kong: Skull Island.' It is believed that the next film in the monster franchise could feature both Kong and Godzilla.
Previously, Jordan Vogt-Roberts introduced Director Gareth Edwards on Trang An, Ninh Binh.

Before visiting Ha Long, the directors traveled to Trang An in the northern province of Ninh Binh.
They both filmed Kong: Skull Island and Gareth Edwards humorously insert a Gozilla paper, just a film remake of the film that made his name, Gozilla.

They visited the film set of 'Kong.' In May 2016, Warner Bros. announced that "Godzilla vs. Kong" would be released on May 29, 2020.
The cast at the set hugged the young director to see him again. Between the director and the actors in the film in Ninh Binh keep the close relationship after closing the camera.

Jordan Vogt-Roberts reunited with an extra cast member.
In the hot weather, the Ambassador was enthusiastic and excited about introducing Gozilla to the scene he had been shooting in Ninh Binh.

Under the hot weather, the tourism ambassador discussed a scene with Edwards.
Gareth Edwards poses as a prisoner captured by the Indian on Long Island, leaving Jordan Vogt-Roberts to record a memorial.

Edwards posed for a picture.
The trip promises many opportunities to promote Vietnams tourism through international film in the coming time.

While the trip hints at possibilities that the franchise could be filmed in Vietnam again, nothing is confirmed at this point.
