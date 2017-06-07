'Godzilla' director visits 'Kong' filming locations in Vietnam

|
Jordan Vogt-Roberts, director of Hollywood blocklbuster "Kong: Skull Island," who was also appointed Vietnam's tourism ambassador in March, invited his British colleague Gareth Edwards to Ha Long Bay on Tuesday. Edwards is well-known for directing the 2014 "Godzilla" reboot, and the epic "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."
|
The two directors choose a seaplane for a trip over the bay, one of the top attractions in Vietnam.
|
The Vietnam's tourism ambassador once shared his intention to invite other Hollywood producers, directors and actors to Vietnam, a part of his efforts to promote the country's tourism and film industry.
|
Ha Long Bay was one of the locations for 'Kong: Skull Island.' It is believed that the next film in the monster franchise could feature both Kong and Godzilla.
|
Before visiting Ha Long, the directors traveled to Trang An in the northern province of Ninh Binh.
|
They visited the film set of 'Kong.' In May 2016, Warner Bros. announced that "Godzilla vs. Kong" would be released on May 29, 2020.
|
Jordan Vogt-Roberts reunited with an extra cast member.
|
Under the hot weather, the tourism ambassador discussed a scene with Edwards.
|
Edwards posed for a picture.
|
While the trip hints at possibilities that the franchise could be filmed in Vietnam again, nothing is confirmed at this point.