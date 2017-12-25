From Hanoi and Saigon, merry crowded Christmas!

|
What people do during Christmas in Vietnam? They take it to the streets! And in busy cities like Saigon and Hanoi, the crowds are the biggest, like what you can see in this photo taken on Sunday night in Saigon’s District 1.
A slow Christmas drive in a crowded street for this toddler in Saigon.
A crowd is seen on Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in District 1, currently one of the top rendezvous in Saigon.
Kids play with snow spray in front of Saigon’s iconic Notre Dame Cathedral in District 1.
Young people sit down together for food and drink in parks across the street from the Notre Dame Cathedral.
People gather in front of a shopping center in District 1 to play with fake snow.
Father and daughter under the “snow.” Ngoc, the father, said though the snow is fake, it’s still a nice surprise for his family as they have never touched real snow before. “The snow makes our family’s Christmas photos more beautiful.”
Traffic jam on a street leading to downtown Hanoi on Sunday night.
Let’s get the whole family out on the street for Christmas!
Hoan Kiem Pedestrian Zone is one of the most crowded places in the capital city during Christmas.
St. Joseph's Cathedral is busier than ever.
Christmas decorations at Hanoi's West Lake Park in Tay Ho District