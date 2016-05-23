For the first time, together, on the beach of Da Nang

Electronic parties' prospects in Vietnam in recent years have changed at an unprecedented rate with the presence of a number of world acclaimed and Top 100 DJMag stars. The scale of events organized here is nearing that of the world’s multi-day festivals. However, almost all insist on staying in either Hanoi or Saigon, and none have ventured near the coast.

But this June, the first-of-its-kind beach party will be held in Da Nang, bringing Vietnam’s EDM scene closer to water. Held at the most beautiful time of the year when Da Nang sizzles in the summer heat with millions of tourists, the latest beach party named Danang Electronic Carnival 2016 will inject a shot of dynamism that’s already boiling all over Vietnam.

Headhunterz (Left) and Florian Picasso - two DJs to perform at Danang Electronic Carnival 2016

