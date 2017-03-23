VnExpress International
Flower power: Vietnamese designer wows Tokyo fashion week

By VnExpress, Reuters   March 23, 2017 | 09:10 am GMT+7

Vietnam's Nguyen Cong Tri knows how to impress.

Tokyo's Amazon Fashion Week finished celebrating its theme of "Asian Fashion Meets Tokyo" on Wednesday.

So far about 26 of the total 52 designers, including ones from outside of Asia, have taken to the runway, but the spotlight has been on showcasing talent from countries like Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Thai designer and founder of brand LaLaLove, Linda Charoenlab, who made her Tokyo fashion show debut, used traditional Thai materials for her collection.

Renowned Vietnamese designer, Nguyen Cong Tri, who made his second appearance at the city's fashion week, fused modern fashion with Vietnamese flower embroidery for his autumn/winter line.

He said he hopes to have his brand, named after himself, open in Tokyo.

Organizers said collaborations between various Asian designers will boost Japan's already large fashion industry, and help up and coming Asian designers.

Designers and fashion enthusiasts expressed their hope that the emphasis on Asian designers will make an impact on the industry as a whole. Tokyo Amazon Fashion Week will be held until Sunday, March 26, hosted in a number of the capital city's fashionable neighborhoods.

Watch the stunning video below to see how Vietnam's Nguyen Cong Tri created his flower embroidery collection named "Em Hoa."

