Floating under the moonlight to Hanoi's Perfume Pagoda

The Perfume Pagoda (Huong) festival is one of the most popular in Hanoi, and tens of thousands of people make the pilgrimage after Tet (Lunar New Year) to celebrate the spring festival that will last until the third lunar month, or mid-April. To get to the pagoda, people need to take a boat along Yen Stream in My Duc District, and this year, many people have decided to set sail in the early hours to avoid the heat and crowds.