Culture & Arts

Floating under the moonlight to Hanoi's Perfume Pagoda

By Giang Huy   February 21, 2018 | 11:59 am GMT+7

Tens of thousands are getting up in the small hours this year to make the pilgrimage by boat and celebrate the spring festival.

The festival at Huong, or Perfume Pagoda, one of the top destinations of Hanoi, is most-crowded right after Tet as tens of thousands people gather for its spring festival that will last until the third lunar month, or mid-April. To get to the pagoda, people need to take a boat ride along Yen Stream in My Duc District and this year, many people have decided to sail since the first hours of a new day to avoid the heat and the crowd in daylight.

As an agricultural country with a long history of wet rice cultivation, Vietnamese people in the past allowed themselves to take a break with work for a month since Tet, when they celebrate a new lunar year. Until today, when the country has been more or less industrialized, many people still live up to the saying thang gieng la thang an choi (the first lunar month is the month of partying) and here they are: as many as 50,000 locals gather at piers along Yen Stream to sail to Perfume Pagoda on Tuesday.

By early Wednesday, hundreds of boats have been ready to carry passengers to the pagoda.

These days, people start to book a ride since 2 a.m. and a huge crowd is common scene by 4:30 a.m. says Hung, a boat rider.

Each boat can carry 15-16 people at most.

Ticket costs VND120,000-150,000 ($5-7) per person depending on the quality of the boat.

It takes around one hour to get to the pagoda and boat riders have to be careful so that they will not hit other boat in the night.

I did not dare to ride a boat at night or early morning like this before but things have got much easier now. Riding a boat this time is more comfortable as there are fewer boats and we can move faster, says Sang, a boat rider who has been carrying passengers on Yen Stream for three years.

Boat riders almost work around the clock during this occasion.

Tags: Vietnam Tet Lunar New Year spring festival pagoda Hanoi Perfume Pagoda Chua Huong
 
