Find your spiritual side with a glimpse at the holy world we call home

A Vietnamese worshipper prays at Phu Tay Ho Temple in Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham
Vietnamese Buddhist monk Thich Thanh Vu translates Buddhist law from Chinese to Vietnamese at Giang Pagoda in Quang Lang Village outside Hanoi. Photo by Reuters/Kham
A man prays at the Ottoman-era Suleymaniye Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by Reuters/Murad Sezer
Young Muslims read the Koran in a temporary classroom near Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo by Reuters/Beawiharta
A Buddhist monk holds a banknote with the image of Buddha at a store in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Photo by Reuters/Samrang Pring
The inside view of the Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Brussels, Belgium. Photo by Reuters/Francois Lenoir
Women dressed in yukata, or casual summer kimonos, make their way to the Nezu Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, August 22, 2017. Photo by Reuters/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man wearing a shirt with an image of Pope Francis rides his bike in the northeastern city of Nossa Senhora da Gloria in Sergipe, Brazil. Photo by Reuters/Paulo Whitaker
People walk through the courtyard of the Ottoman-era Sultanahmet Mosque, also known as the Blue Mosque, in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by Reuters/Murad Sezer
A Hindu devotee holds incense while performing a ritual in front of the statue of a deity at a temple in Karachi, Pakistan. Photo by Reuters/Akhtar Soomro
Hindu devotees perform a ritual in front of the holy fire at a temple in Karachi, Pakistan. Photo by Reuters/Akhtar Soomro
People feed buffaloes at a Buddhist temple in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo by Reuters/Jorge Silva
People pray at a Buddhist temple in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo by Reuters/Jorge Silva
Tourists visit the Cathedral of Saint Michael and Saint Gudula in central Brussels, Belgium. Photo by Reuters/Francois Lenoir
Smoke rises from burning incense sticks as a woman prays inside the shrine of Muslim Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, India. Photo by Reuters/Adnan Abidi
People pray at a religious site in front of the Royal Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Photo by Reuters/Samrang Pring
Devotees cross a bridge over Bagmati River to perform religious rituals on the banks of the river during Kuse Aunse (Father's Day) at Gokarna Temple in Kathmandu, Nepal. Hindus from all over the country who have lost their fathers visit the temple to worship, take a holy dip and to present offerings on this occasion. Photo by Reuters/Navesh Chitrakar
Boys hold slates with Arabic signs as they recite Koranic verses at Yahaya Ismail Quranic School in Kano, northwest Nigeria. Photo by Reuters/Akintunde Akinleye
Japanese cat statues called "manekineko" are believed to bring good luck at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Reuters/Issei Kato
A worshipper prays during mass at Westminster Cathedral in London, England. Photo by Reuters/Peter Nicholls