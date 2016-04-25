Fashionistas at Vietnam's latest fashion week: to each his own

|
Unisex fashion remains the go-to style for scores of fashionistas attending VIFW.
A fashionista dons a pinstripe outfit paired with multiple accessories: satchel bag, heart pattern sou’wester, high socks and sneakers.
Military style has still managed to secure a place at VIFW 2016.
Mesh pullover for muscle definition and slender ripped jeans for the ‘skinny silhouette’.
Minimalism at its best with a cotton bra-top and indigo jeans to adorn a female “spornosexual” body.
Staying loyal to all-black trends that have swept the fashion scene recently and moving a bit closer to geometry with a heart-shape leather bra-top.
Tattoo choker, denim dress, leather, fringes, ankle boots: a visual definition for the urban ‘boho-chic’.
High cut goes with long legs: classic.