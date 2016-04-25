VnExpress International
Fashionistas at Vietnam's latest fashion week: to each his own

By Van An, Van Pham   April 25, 2016

Vietnam International Fashion Week (VIFW) 2016 continues to prove that fashion can be found off the runway.

Unisex fashion remains the go-to style for scores of fashionistas attending VIFW.

A fashionista donned pinstripe outfit paired with multiple accessories: satchel bag, heart pattern souwester, high socks and sneakers.

Military style still managed to secure it a place at VIFW 2016.

Mesh pullover for the muscle and slender ripped jeans for the skinny silhouette.

Minimalism at its best with cotton bra-top and indigo jeans to adorn female spornosexual body.

Stay loyal to all-black trends that swept the fashion scene for the last year and a bit closer to geometry with heart-shape leather bra-top.

Tattoo choker, denim dress, leather, fringes, ankle boots: a visual definition for the urban boho-chic.

High cut goes with long legs: classic.

